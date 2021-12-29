M&T Bank Corp Purchases Shares of 4,375 Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,375 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Continental Resources by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $266,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,155 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,316,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 780,549 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,684,000 after acquiring an additional 325,063 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,309,643 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,806,000 after acquiring an additional 280,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 706,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,884,000 after acquiring an additional 248,864 shares during the last quarter. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLR shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.64.

In other Continental Resources news, Director John T. Mcnabb II purchased 2,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $91,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Harold Hamm purchased 108,500 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.69 per share, with a total value of $5,174,365.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 362,520 shares of company stock valued at $16,359,012 over the last three months. Insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $45.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.08. Continental Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $55.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

