M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in PVH were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 8.7% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $835,827,000 after purchasing an additional 618,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PVH by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,640,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $822,039,000 after buying an additional 140,276 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in PVH during the second quarter valued at about $292,613,000. State Street Corp grew its position in PVH by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,534,000 after buying an additional 39,907 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PVH by 32.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,745,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $187,848,000 after buying an additional 426,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.78.

In other PVH news, Director Henry Nasella purchased 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.15 per share, with a total value of $99,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH opened at $104.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $78.76 and a 1-year high of $125.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.15%.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

