M&T Bank Corp Has $119,000 Stake in East Resources Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ERESU)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ERESU) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in East Resources Acquisition were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ERESU. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in East Resources Acquisition by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in East Resources Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,290,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,240,000.

Shares of ERESU stock opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18. East Resources Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $11.59.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

