mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.77 Million

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2021

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 29th. In the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001434 BTC on popular exchanges. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market capitalization of $11.90 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

  • Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005307 BTC.
  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001185 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00042883 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.
  • Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • Decentraland (MANA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007085 BTC.

About mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Trading

