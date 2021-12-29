MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to post $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.53. MSCI reported earnings of $1.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSCI will report full-year earnings of $9.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.83 to $10.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.01 to $11.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.62 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $636.29.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total value of $1,646,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,757 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 53,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,134 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,346,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 320,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,727,000 after buying an additional 148,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,178,000 after buying an additional 133,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,158,000 after buying an additional 124,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $614.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $633.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $609.70. MSCI has a 12 month low of $380.00 and a 12 month high of $679.85. The company has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a PE ratio of 74.54 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.42%.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

