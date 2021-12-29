MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $14,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. 77.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William M. Lambert sold 54,690 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total value of $8,519,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $4,021,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,270 shares of company stock valued at $13,326,182. Insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSA stock opened at $151.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 64.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52-week low of $136.91 and a 52-week high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $340.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.34 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.89%.

A number of analysts have commented on MSA shares. Sidoti raised MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

