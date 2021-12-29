Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,637,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,257,000 after purchasing an additional 378,208 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 721.1% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 10,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 9,569 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 18.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 50,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,354,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.18.

In related news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $174.66. 11,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,413. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $174.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.78, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.93.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 195.78%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

