Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Acquires 497 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 116,550.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in UFP Technologies in the second quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UFPT shares. Taglich Brothers reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

UFPT remained flat at $$71.76 during midday trading on Wednesday. 273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,020. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.16. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.02 and a 1-year high of $75.34. The company has a market cap of $540.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 0.99.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). UFP Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $50.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

