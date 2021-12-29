Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Acquires 252 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,047,000 after acquiring an additional 51,921 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,640,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,927,000 after purchasing an additional 21,613 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,868,000 after buying an additional 15,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of MCRI stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $74.09. 4 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,280. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.68. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $76.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $111.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.13 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

