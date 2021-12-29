MoonSwap (MOON) Market Capitalization Hits $4.20 Million

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 29th. MoonSwap has a total market cap of $4.20 million and $109,484.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. One MoonSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MoonSwap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.27 or 0.00314184 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007927 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MoonSwap Coin Profile

MoonSwap is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 33,084,207 coins and its circulating supply is 33,063,902 coins. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MoonSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.