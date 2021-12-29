Moonriver (MOVR) Market Capitalization Hits $497.94 Million

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One Moonriver coin can currently be bought for $189.38 or 0.00396949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $497.94 million and $30.40 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00059397 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,748.55 or 0.07857060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00073713 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,735.30 or 1.00054442 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00008205 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00051630 BTC.

Moonriver Coin Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,207,972 coins and its circulating supply is 2,629,310 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Moonriver Coin Trading

