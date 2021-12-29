Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Shares Gap Down to $11.00

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.00, but opened at $10.60. Montauk Renewables shares last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 592 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Montauk Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.49.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Montauk Renewables had a negative return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNTK. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Montauk Renewables by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Montauk Renewables by 449.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 23,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

