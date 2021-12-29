MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.68

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.68 and last traded at $18.15, with a volume of 44870 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MonotaRO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.57 and a beta of 0.22.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd. engages in the sale of maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) supplies through e-commerce. Its products include cutting tools, bearings, fasteners, industrial equipment, and safety devices. The company was founded by Kinya Seto on October 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan.

