MonetaryUnit (MUE) One Day Volume Hits $1,830.00

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $1.03 million and $1,830.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.55 or 0.00174528 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 91.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 242,180,248 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars.

