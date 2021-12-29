Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Takes $867,000 Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Comerica by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,513,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,106,739,000 after purchasing an additional 298,713 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Comerica by 5.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,768,000 after purchasing an additional 337,917 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Comerica by 1.2% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,667,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,270,000 after purchasing an additional 32,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comerica by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,563,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,560,000 after purchasing an additional 72,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Comerica by 7.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,203,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,231,000 after purchasing an additional 144,419 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

In related news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total transaction of $50,168.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $217,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,810. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.20.

NYSE CMA opened at $86.72 on Wednesday. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.78 and a 12 month high of $91.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.07.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.42 million. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.