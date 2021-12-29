Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Purchases 228,522 Shares of Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 376,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,522 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 2.34% of Ultralife worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ULBI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ultralife during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultralife by 0.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the second quarter valued at $1,535,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the second quarter valued at $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

ULBI stock opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. Ultralife Co. has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $99.06 million, a P/E ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.26.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 3.13%.

In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 53,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $296,608.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet cut Ultralife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

