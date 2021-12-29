Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 10.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UVSP. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Univest Financial in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 65.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Univest Financial in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 107,887.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Univest Financial in the second quarter valued at $269,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UVSP stock opened at $30.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Univest Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $30.95. The stock has a market cap of $887.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Univest Financial had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $69.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UVSP shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

