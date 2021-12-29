Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $461,000 Stock Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 4.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sanderson Farms by 114.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Consumer Edge upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.00.

Shares of SAFM opened at $190.07 on Wednesday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.55 and a 12-month high of $200.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.46 and its 200-day moving average is $187.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.69.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 28.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

