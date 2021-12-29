Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 114,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SeaSpine were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPNE. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SeaSpine by 17.4% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 237,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 35,110 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SeaSpine in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in SeaSpine by 78.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 27,321 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in SeaSpine by 2.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 719,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 15,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in SeaSpine by 1.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 714,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares during the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPNE stock opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $16.26. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.17). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $46.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BTIG Research lowered their price target on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet downgraded SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on SeaSpine in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

