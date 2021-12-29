Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,557 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Stoneridge worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 7.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 2.3% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 47,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 2.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 5.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 6.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stoneridge news, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $85,670.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRI opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. Stoneridge, Inc. has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.31.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.03 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered shares of Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

