Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 78,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RE/MAX by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,695,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,172,000 after purchasing an additional 81,415 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in RE/MAX by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,222,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,076,000 after buying an additional 83,633 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in RE/MAX by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,001,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,390,000 after buying an additional 24,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in RE/MAX by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 583,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,447,000 after buying an additional 19,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its position in RE/MAX by 6.4% during the second quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 580,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,341,000 after buying an additional 34,860 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RMAX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on RE/MAX from $33.50 to $30.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of NYSE:RMAX opened at $29.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $565.41 million, a P/E ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.04.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.80 million. RE/MAX had a positive return on equity of 44.19% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.87%.

RE/MAX Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX).

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.