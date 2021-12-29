Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. is dedicated to deliver the ultimate guest experience by providing exceptional services as well as the latest gaming, dining and hospitality amenities. With a main focus on their guests’ superior expectations, they continue to aggressively reinvest in our properties. As a market leader, they invite them to become more familiar with their company, their operations and their management team. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver. “

MCRI stock opened at $73.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $76.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $111.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.13 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,640,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,073,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,888,000 after buying an additional 53,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,047,000 after buying an additional 51,921 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 206,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,832,000 after buying an additional 50,252 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 169,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,000 after buying an additional 49,780 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

