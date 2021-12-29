ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 1,556.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,151 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MODV. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter valued at $97,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ModivCare during the second quarter worth about $100,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MODV opened at $149.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 99.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.89. ModivCare Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $211.94.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. ModivCare had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

MODV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ModivCare in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

