Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 308 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,670 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Oracle by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $828,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 18,932 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.38.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,277 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $88.65 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $106.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $236.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

