Modera Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 558 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $585,000. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 942 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 73,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,786,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 453 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $977.71.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $921.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $926.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $901.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $670.28 and a twelve month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.94%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

