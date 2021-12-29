Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,101 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,101 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Fortress Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $370,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $371,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $612,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,727 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $255.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.62 billion, a PE ratio of 141.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $204,948.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $289,441.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 512,334 shares of company stock worth $145,421,795. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler raised salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.49.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

