Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 900 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,038 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $9,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,019 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $27,912,000 after acquiring an additional 14,141 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,523,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,330 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $588,382.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTXS opened at $96.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.74 and a 200-day moving average of $101.34. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.07 and a 52 week high of $145.19.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.96%.

CTXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.29.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.