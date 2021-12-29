Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $14.37 Million Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $14,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 426.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PKI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.48.

NYSE PKI opened at $195.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.63. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.95 and a 12 month high of $199.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 2.79%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.