Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 600 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $11,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 46.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 34.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 15.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 15.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the second quarter worth $202,000. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.82.

NYSE:IEX opened at $234.97 on Wednesday. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $185.23 and a one year high of $240.33. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.23%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total transaction of $151,437.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

