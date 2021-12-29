Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 300 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $13,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $497.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $489.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $483.80. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $310.62 and a one year high of $543.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $257.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.37 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 29.56%.

In related news, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total transaction of $13,688,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total value of $252,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $14,288,528. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.00.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

