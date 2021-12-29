Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 2,200 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 217,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $10,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,116,000 after buying an additional 1,396,355 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 100.1% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 870,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,687,000 after buying an additional 435,323 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Community Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at $771,000. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at $2,882,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $51.72 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 50.65%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.10.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

