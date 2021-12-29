Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 3,784 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 277,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,784 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Snap were worth $20,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Snap by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,831,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,103,000 after acquiring an additional 270,632 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 69,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after buying an additional 19,347 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,692,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after buying an additional 11,193 shares during the last quarter. 52.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Snap to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.09.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $47.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.80 billion, a PE ratio of -113.59 and a beta of 1.09. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total value of $442,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $51,993,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,465,225 shares of company stock worth $81,361,281.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

