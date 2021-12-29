Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $19,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Synopsys by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,369,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth $156,603,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 113,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,953,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.7% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 30,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,265,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at $601,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $3,259,219.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total value of $4,226,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $372.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $346.19 and its 200-day moving average is $314.95. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $217.69 and a one year high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Synopsys from $347.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.50.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

