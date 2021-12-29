Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,685 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Okta were worth $24,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Okta by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,963,000 after buying an additional 3,076,901 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,962 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter worth $228,650,000. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter worth $223,669,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,338,000 after acquiring an additional 808,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

OKTA opened at $224.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.96 and a beta of 1.02. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $852,459.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 18,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $4,781,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,549 shares of company stock valued at $18,964,162. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Okta from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Okta from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.25.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

