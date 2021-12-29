Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $18,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, South State Corp bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIIB. Mizuho lowered their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Biogen in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $399.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen raised their target price on Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.65.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $235.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.43. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.72 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.59.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

