Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,090 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $20,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% during the second quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,049,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $139,189,000 after purchasing an additional 28,185 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 261.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,188,000 after purchasing an additional 28,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,008.04.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMG stock opened at $1,752.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.34, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,256.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,743.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1,758.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

