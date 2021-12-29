Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Extra Space Storage worth $18,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.6% during the third quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.5% in the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 8.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.0% in the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.38.

EXR stock opened at $222.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.63. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.56 and a 52 week high of $223.90.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 93.11%.

In other news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $988,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,643. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

