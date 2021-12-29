Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,661 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $25,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NET. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 195,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,013,000 after buying an additional 25,265 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,845,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 146,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,460,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. Finally, Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $6,850,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $4,486,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 801,240 shares of company stock valued at $132,299,896. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.98.

NYSE:NET opened at $132.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.90. The stock has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.90 and a beta of 0.66. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.96 and a 1-year high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

