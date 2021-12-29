Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $22.50 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,620 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,153 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $22,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 86,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $19,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in FedEx by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,983 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 37,279 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $23,496,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

FedEx stock opened at $256.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $216.34 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.51.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

