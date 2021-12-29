Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 85,496 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 807,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,496 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $22,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 212,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,234,000 after buying an additional 38,958 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $282,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $30.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.86. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $30.25.

