Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,895 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $24,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 467.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 6,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 67,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,079,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 297,964 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $79,083,000 after purchasing an additional 147,564 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.48.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $293.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.15 and a fifty-two week high of $296.06.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

