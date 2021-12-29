Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $23,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 96.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 4.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,405,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the second quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Carvana during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $41,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total value of $2,938,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,757 shares of company stock worth $5,213,933 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana stock opened at $233.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.21 and a beta of 2.31. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $194.70 and a 52-week high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.85.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

