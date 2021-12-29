Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $19,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,702,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,064,000 after acquiring an additional 99,690 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,139,000 after acquiring an additional 26,212 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 11.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 447,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,568,000 after purchasing an additional 45,744 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 7.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 421,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,328,000 after purchasing an additional 27,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 82.3% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,339,000 after purchasing an additional 112,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,316.28 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,018.73 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 827.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,364.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,565.26.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,019.57.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

