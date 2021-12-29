Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 85,496 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 807,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,496 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $22,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 212,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,234,000 after acquiring an additional 38,958 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000.

REET stock opened at $30.19 on Wednesday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.45 and a 200 day moving average of $28.86.

