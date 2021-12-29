Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mister Car Wash Inc. operates car washes. Mister Car Wash Inc. is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. “

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

MCW has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised Mister Car Wash from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. FIG Partners upgraded Mister Car Wash to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised Mister Car Wash from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.22.

Shares of NYSE:MCW opened at $18.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. Mister Car Wash has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $194.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 million. Mister Car Wash had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $185,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth $4,947,156,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth about $209,186,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth approximately $118,292,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth approximately $104,419,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,493,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mister Car Wash (MCW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.