Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Gap Up to $144.80

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $144.80, but opened at $147.98. Mirati Therapeutics shares last traded at $145.92, with a volume of 125 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRTX shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.87) by $1.32. The business had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.96) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 528.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total transaction of $157,078.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 47,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $6,287,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

