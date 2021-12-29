Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. The Company’s pipeline will initially target the treatment of schizophrenia, major depressive disorder (MDD), insomnia, and Parkinson’s disease. Its product candidates include MIN-101, MIN-117, MIN-202 and MIN-301. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is based in Cambridge, MA, United States. “

Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.93. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Kupfer sold 55,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $48,958.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NERV. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 92.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 929,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 445,850 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 16.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 114,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 16,286 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 10.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 107,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,087 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

