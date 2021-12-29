MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Shares Gap Up to $32.44

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.44, but opened at $33.50. MidWestOne Financial Group shares last traded at $32.44, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

The firm has a market cap of $510.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.47.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $49.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.45 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 13.79%. Research analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 152,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

About MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

