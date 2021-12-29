Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Stake Raised by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $25,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $351,223,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,123,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after acquiring an additional 265,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.46.

MAA opened at $225.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.11. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.15 and a twelve month high of $226.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.70.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 109.92%.

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $101,059.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,463 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,959. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

