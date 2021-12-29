Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Lowered by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,625 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 74,009 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.7% of Girard Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after buying an additional 13,584,306 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,106.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,779,000 after buying an additional 12,665,264 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,277,833,000 after buying an additional 10,842,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 337.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,296,895,000 after buying an additional 9,387,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.63.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $341.25 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $211.94 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $331.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.07.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

